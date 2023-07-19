Group urges Tinubu to swiftly complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that El-rufai, representing Kaduna North, at a plenary of the parliament, raised a motion on the state of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway. In a statement issued to NAN on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Kaduna, Chairman of KYGG, Mr Aliyu Modibbo, said Tinubu should show interest on the completion of the highway.

He said it was important because the contractors had failed to meet its completion period.

According to Modibbo, El-rufai’s motion on completion on the federal highway indicated his ability, and capacity to push the people-driven mandate to the national level and his concern for the plight of his constituents.

He added that Elrufai moved the motion on the premise of its socio-economic relevance and importance to the life of commuters.

“The hardship commuters face as well as death toll that occurs on almost weekly basis due to non-completion of the high way, is pitiably unfortunate and avoidable situation.”

“We in Kaduna are happy with Hon. Bello El-rufai’s wisdom, and concern to have brought this all-important motion on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“It is a testimony of his concern to the plight of the people and a proof of his people-oriented representation, which we believe, if continued, his constituents and the nation shall reap numerous benefits,” Modibbo added.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to probe why the federal highway, which had gulped large sums of public funds, continued to inflict hardships on commuters.

