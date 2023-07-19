ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group urges Tinubu to swiftly complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group's chairman calls on the present administration to complete the federal highway as this has continued to inflict hardships on commuters.

President Bola Tinubu and Rep. Bello El-Rufai (Credit: Ripples Nigeria)
President Bola Tinubu and Rep. Bello El-Rufai (Credit: Ripples Nigeria)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that El-rufai, representing Kaduna North, at a plenary of the parliament, raised a motion on the state of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway. In a statement issued to NAN on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Kaduna, Chairman of KYGG, Mr Aliyu Modibbo, said Tinubu should show interest on the completion of the highway.

He said it was important because the contractors had failed to meet its completion period.

According to Modibbo, El-rufai’s motion on completion on the federal highway indicated his ability, and capacity to push the people-driven mandate to the national level and his concern for the plight of his constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Elrufai moved the motion on the premise of its socio-economic relevance and importance to the life of commuters.

“The hardship commuters face as well as death toll that occurs on almost weekly basis due to non-completion of the high way, is pitiably unfortunate and avoidable situation.”

“We in Kaduna are happy with Hon. Bello El-rufai’s wisdom, and concern to have brought this all-important motion on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“It is a testimony of his concern to the plight of the people and a proof of his people-oriented representation, which we believe, if continued, his constituents and the nation shall reap numerous benefits,” Modibbo added.

He, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to probe why the federal highway, which had gulped large sums of public funds, continued to inflict hardships on commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged other legislators to move motions that would address plights of the citizens, while also supporting their colleagues on sensitive issues aimed at bringing succor to the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to leverage ICT-based platform for effective delivery of farm inputs to farmers in Nigeria

FG set to leverage ICT-based platform for effective delivery of farm inputs to farmers in Nigeria

'Eradicate terrorism, banditry' - JNI charges government as new Islamic calendar begins

'Eradicate terrorism, banditry' - JNI charges government as new Islamic calendar begins

Bago calls on Muslims to pray for peace, security in Nigeria

Bago calls on Muslims to pray for peace, security in Nigeria

APC supporters vow to go to supreme court over governorship poll in Enugu

APC supporters vow to go to supreme court over governorship poll in Enugu

Atiku hails Peter Obi as 'respected leader' on 62nd birthday

Atiku hails Peter Obi as 'respected leader' on 62nd birthday

Group urges Tinubu to swiftly complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway

Group urges Tinubu to swiftly complete Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway

'Tinubu on the right track to re-inventing Nigerian project' – APC support groups

'Tinubu on the right track to re-inventing Nigerian project' – APC support groups

Aremu urges FG to widen scope in discussion with employers of labour over subsidy removal

Aremu urges FG to widen scope in discussion with employers of labour over subsidy removal

Katsina Speaker congratulates Muslims on new Islamic year

Katsina Speaker congratulates Muslims on new Islamic year

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why