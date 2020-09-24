The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bello-Barkindo said that the emergency meeting scheduled for 6pm on Thursday would seek ways of settling the rift and find a mutual agreement.

He said that all governors were expected to attend the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference to consider the matter which he described as of urgent national importance.

Bello-Barkindo said that the matter needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.