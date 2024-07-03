Governor wants corps members to do agricultural work during service year

The signing of the MoU took place at the Government House, in Minna on Tuesday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger signed on behalf of the state, while the Minister for Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, signed for the ministry.

The governor said the MoU was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for food security in Nigeria, adding that it is to partner with NYSC in the area of youth empowerment and food production.

Umaru-Bago, who said that youth make up 80% of Nigeria’s population, called on them to venture into agriculture to enable them to become self-reliant.

He explained that the partnership would enable the state to leverage on the added manpower which the corps members represent, adding that the agricultural value chain was huge, hence more professionals would be needed in the state.

Niger State, Umar Bago Pulse Nigeria

The governor said the state was determined in its agricultural revolution as it is building the largest greenhouse estate in Africa with the capacity to employ a million people.

He also disclosed that the state was creating 100 farm estates, with 250,000 hectares of land currently being cultivated across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, Bio-Ibrahim said the ministry agreed to partner with the state on agriculture as it would allow the NYSC to become self-sustaining considering the present economic changes.