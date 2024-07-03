ADVERTISEMENT
Governor wants corps members to do agricultural work during service year

A deal has been signed to partner with NYSC in the area of youth empowerment and food production.

The governor wants young Nigerians to venture into agriculture to enable them to become self-reliant
The signing of the MoU took place at the Government House, in Minna on Tuesday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger signed on behalf of the state, while the Minister for Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, signed for the ministry.

The governor said the MoU was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for food security in Nigeria, adding that it is to partner with NYSC in the area of youth empowerment and food production.

Umaru-Bago, who said that youth make up 80% of Nigeria’s population, called on them to venture into agriculture to enable them to become self-reliant.

He explained that the partnership would enable the state to leverage on the added manpower which the corps members represent, adding that the agricultural value chain was huge, hence more professionals would be needed in the state.

Governor Umar Bago has signed a deal with the Federal Government
The governor said the state was determined in its agricultural revolution as it is building the largest greenhouse estate in Africa with the capacity to employ a million people.

He also disclosed that the state was creating 100 farm estates, with 250,000 hectares of land currently being cultivated across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, Bio-Ibrahim said the ministry agreed to partner with the state on agriculture as it would allow the NYSC to become self-sustaining considering the present economic changes.

She commended the governor for his readiness to commit huge funds for the construction of a befitting permanent NYSC camp in the state and all his efforts aimed at ensuring the well-being of the corps members.

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in southeast

Tinubu administration threatens 1 year in prison for workers who leak documents

FULL LIST: 98 lawyers shortlisted for SAN conferment

Lagos will experience morning rains for next 3 days, other states get thunderstorms

Governor wants corps members to do agricultural work during service year

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

