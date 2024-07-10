Governor Sanwo-Olu repairs 393 Lagos roads in first half of 2024

Tokunbo Ajanaku, the General Manager of Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Ajanaku said that it used various approaches such as asphalt premix, interlocking paving stones and palliative interventions for some of the road maintenance and rehabilitation works it had carried out.

“The agency has a mandate from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to rest on its oars but to work harder to give residents of Lagos State motorable and accessible roads.

“We were mindful of the prediction that the volume of rainfall in 2024 may surpass the previous year, this is why we stepped up our frequency and spread on Lagos roads to put most strategic roads in good condition before heavy rains become recurrent.

“While reflecting on the half-year scorecard, a total of 393 roads have been worked on across the state at various degrees of intervention.

“The interventions range from total reconstruction to major rehabilitation, routine maintenance, palliative, as well as fixing of inner roads within public facilities.

“From January to June 2024, 15 roads being totally reconstructed across local governments in the state had reached various stages of completion,” Ajanaku said.

According to him, the corporation made frantic efforts to take advantage of the dry season in the first and second quarters of the year. The LSPWC boss said it deployed men to all the 20 local governments and 27 LCDAs to carry out various forms of maintenance and rehabilitation operations on strategic roads.

He said that this was to move into the inner roads in the coming weeks.

He said: “Some of the strategic roads are at Eluku Street, Mosafejo in Agbowa-Ikosi; Epe Local Government area; Igbogbo-Baiyeku Road in Ikorodu; Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA and Unity/Umunya/Osebaby Streets in Oshodi Local Government.

“Some other roads are at Agunlejika Street, Ijesha, Surulere Local Government; and Akinola Sholanke Street, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

“Under major rehabilitation, a total of 69 roads have been completed. Some of them are Lawson Street, Lagos Island East LCDA; Femi Bamgbelu and Lawal Street, both in Alimosho and Ora Ekpen in Kosofe.

“Olohunlogbon, Kosofe; Selesi Street, Bariga LCDA; Fatiregun Street, Lagos Mainland; Aborisade Street, Surulere and Arigbanla Street, Agege were also majorly rehabilitated.

“Other roads are Falilat Ajoke Saliu and May Flower Road at Ikorodu; Ojora Street, Idewu Street and Ebun Oti Street, all at Ajeromi Ifelodun and Old Lagos Road, Badagry.

“Roads such as Adewole Adesanya Street, Epe; Faramodi Ajoke, Kosofe; Oriwu Road, Ikorodu; Okesanya Ramp Down by Sura Shopping Complex, Lagos Island East LCDA and Agege Motor Road by Oshodi Under Bridge, Oshodi also underwent major rehabilitation.”

Ajanaku said that 240 roads across the state were routinely maintained which typically entailed fixing of pot-holes to prevent them from degenerating into craters and major road defects.

He added that 62 roads were treated with palliative measures, using majorly boulders among other materials.

The LSPWC boss said that the second Igbogbo-Baiyeku road being undertaken by his agency would soon be complete.

“Our governor is deeply concerned about completion of the project in due course. The project would have reached a more advanced stage but for the impact of cost-push inflation and the heavy downpour witnessed in 2023,” Ajanaku added.

He appealed to residents and road users in the area to bear with the government as steps are being taken to ensure that the work was completed in earnest.