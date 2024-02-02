Governor Makinde suspends traditional ruler of Ido for alleged misconduct

Suleiman Olanrewaju, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed in a statement that Oba Babalola Gbolagade, the Onido of Ido, was suspended on Thursday. He said Gov. Makinde approved the suspension “in exercise of the powers conferred on him.

"The powers were conferred on him by sub-section 1 and 2 of section 26 of the Chiefs Law, Cap. 28 Vol I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000, and by virtue of all other enabling powers in that regard,” Olanrewaju added.