Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara met with leaders of the security watch behind closed doors in Port Harcourt. The Head of Command, Rivers Neighbourhood Watch, Wogbo Lawrence, said the group was overwhelmed by the assurances given by Gov Fubara.

Lawrence explained that despite lack of attention, the security outfit struggled on its own to sustain about 1,150 personnel with about 50 officers posted in each of 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “Members of Rivers Neighbourhood Watch, today, are overwhelmed by the promises made by Gov. Fubara.

“For years now, we have been working, and that is the reason why we came today, to see our Governor to revive the agency, and he assured us that he is going to revive it in a short time.”

According to Lawrence, the security outfit is doing its best without funding from the government.

“We are doing our best without money in our pockets, by the time the Governor revives the agency, we will do more.

“We are given an assignment, and it is to fight oil theft in our locality.