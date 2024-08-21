Governor Fubara praises Kumuyi for promoting positive change in Nigeria

Fubara gave the commendation on Tuesday night during a six-day Global Conference organised by the Change Makers International (CMI) in Port Harcourt.

Fubara, who was represented by Dr George Nweke, the Rivers State Head of Civil Service Commission, expressed joy on the significant global men’s conference hosted by Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which centred on the theme “Driving positive change and social impact” saying it's apt.

“I will like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers, who have contributed to making this event possible, your dedication to fostering meaningful dialogue and partnerships is highly commendable.

“The theme for this conference resonates deeply, especially in a world that is continuously evolving and facing challenges that demand collective action,

“I invite us all to reflect on our roles as men in driving positive change, it is our responsibility to be catalysts for social impact. Leading by examples in our families, communities, work places and wherever we are,” he stated.

Fubara said that Rivers State recognised the part of men’s involvement in promoting progress, whether through community service, mentorship or advocating social change. According to Fubara, when men take action, they inspire others and create a ripple effect of positive change globally.

“We have seen how men can lead initiatives that uplift communities, from fighting poverty to enhancing education and health.

“It is these examples that we must emulate to create a more equitable and tolerable society. Let us embody the spirit of collaboration not unhealthy competition,” he said.

The governor encouraged Nigerians to forge partnerships, share ideas and take tangible steps towards making a lasting impact in their communities, to harness their collective strengths for the greater good of their immediate communities, and the nation and indeed empower mankind.

He urged the public to always anchor their plans in the hand of God in all they do to ensure that the ultimate result comes from the supreme God.

“We want the will of God to be done, unfortunately, most times when we go to the place of prayer to ask we come with something, a mindset in our hearts and when God reveals his real intentions for us, we say get behind me satan.

“We should in everything that we do try as much as possible to make sure that we get the real intention of God for us when He speaks to us,” the Governor noted.

Fubara thanked Kumuyi for his commitment to the cause of driving positive change in the country, adding that he benefited a lot by taking part in the spiritual and physical cause of the conference.

Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, who is also the Convener of the CMI conference, said that his vision of positive change will continue to spread in Rivers, Nigeria and globally.