
Governor-elect, Alia vows to prioritise Benue children’s welfare

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor-elect described children as the most cherished future assets for every community and advised parents to remain ever conscious of their obligations to them.

Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia


In a message to mark Children’s Day, Alia said his administration will bequeath a peaceful society to all children in the state.

“This day holds great significance to the future of our country and our state as it promotes togetherness among children, celebrate their rights and reminds adults of their childhood experiences.”

Alia appealed to parents to play their role in nurturing responsible children who will be useful to the society.

He emphasized that the administration would pay appropriate attention to education to shape the future of young people.

“Every child has the fundamental right to education, food and healthcare,” Alia added.



He expressed concern on the number of out of school children in the state due to insecurity and assured that his administration would end insecurity and return them back to school.






