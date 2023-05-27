Governor-elect, Alia vows to prioritise Benue children’s welfare

In a message to mark Children’s Day, Alia said his administration will bequeath a peaceful society to all children in the state.

“This day holds great significance to the future of our country and our state as it promotes togetherness among children, celebrate their rights and reminds adults of their childhood experiences.”

Alia appealed to parents to play their role in nurturing responsible children who will be useful to the society.

He emphasized that the administration would pay appropriate attention to education to shape the future of young people.

“Every child has the fundamental right to education, food and healthcare,” Alia added.

The governor-elect described children as the most cherished future assets for every community and advised parents to remain ever conscious of their obligations to them.