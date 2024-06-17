Gov Yusuf gives reason for ordering arrest of Ado Bayero

According to the governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature, Yusuf called for Bayero’s arrest because the former emir returned to reclaim the palace just two days after his dethronement, causing unrest in the state.

Bature’s remarks directly responded to an article titled ‘A Rendezvous with Recklessness and Executive Rascality’ by Bala Ibrahim.

The article had criticised the governor for his allegedly reckless and rascal behaviour, prompting Bature to provide a counterpoint.

Recently, the Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state government must compensate Bayero with ₦10 million for violating his fundamental rights, including personal liberty and freedom of movement.

Justice Simon Amobeda, referencing Sections 35(1) and 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution, ruled that Yusuf’s order for Bayero’s arrest was unjustified and forced Bayero into house arrest out of fear.

Bala Ibrahim used this ruling to mock and criticise the governor, accusing him of being power-hungry and making reckless decisions, such as demolishing buildings and ordering Bayero’s arrest. The court awarded compensation to all applicants involved.

According to The Nation, Bature said, “This is the wish of the people of Kano state.

“The reappointment of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II did not also come to anyone as a surprise because his dethronement and consequent banishment by Abdullahi Ganduje and his co-travellers was done out of malice.

