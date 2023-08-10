Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

During the familiarization visit of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and members of his entourage at the Imo State Government House, Governor Uzodinma said that his shared prosperity agenda would continue to provide a good working environment and logistics to help restore the dignity of Ndi Imo.

Speaking earlier, Ogalla commended the governor for all the support given to the Nigerian Navy with the cordial relationships between the government, the Navy, and the Imo people.

He said that the welfare of the Nigerian Navy by the state government has motivated them to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.

