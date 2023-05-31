The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Sani retains El-Rufai’s appointees as top government officials

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also retained the services of other senior members of the El-Rufai government to provide the link between the two administrations.

Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]
Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Mohammed Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Tuesday in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Malam Balarabe Lawal, was retained in view of his vast experience in governance to assist in the smooth take-off of the administration.

The governor also retained the services of other senior members of the El-Rufai government to provide the link between the two administrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani also approved the appointmehts of Malam Hafiz Bayero as his Senior Advisor/Counsellor, while Messrs James Kanyip and Chris Umar were appointed as Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the governor.

Other appointees were Dr Shehu Muhammad and Mr Bulus Audu as Counsellors to the governor.

Sani also approved the appointment of Mr Sani Liman as his Chief of Staff.

The new Chief of Staff was the immediate past Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kano State Command.

Before his deployment to Kano, he was the Comptroller of Immigration Service in Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the governor approved the appointment of Mrs Habiba Shekarau as the new Head of Service.

Shekarau, who is the current Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Local Government Affairs, has more than 30 years of experience in the state civil service.

While charging them to hit the ground running, the governor enjoined all the appointees to see their appointments as a call to service, adding that the people of the state expect positive results.

Sani congratulated them on their appointments and wished them Allah’s guidance in their new assignments.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Eno appoints SSG, CPS

Gov. Eno appoints SSG, CPS

Gov. Sani retains El-Rufai’s appointees as top government officials

Gov. Sani retains El-Rufai’s appointees as top government officials

Gov. Diri warns fuel marketers against hoarding, profiteering as price hits ₦‎600

Gov. Diri warns fuel marketers against hoarding, profiteering as price hits ₦‎600

Aliyu nullifies recent, traditional rulers' appointments by Tambuwal in Sokoto

Aliyu nullifies recent, traditional rulers' appointments by Tambuwal in Sokoto

Sanwo-Olu slams fuel marketers for unfairly hiking prices

Sanwo-Olu slams fuel marketers for unfairly hiking prices

FG changes date for national award

FG changes date for national award

UN chief congratulates Tinubu, seeks stronger ties with Nigeria

UN chief congratulates Tinubu, seeks stronger ties with Nigeria

New Ebonyi deputy governor Obila not interested in listening to gossip

New Ebonyi deputy governor Obila not interested in listening to gossip

New Benue Governor lays foundation for 100 housing units

New Benue Governor lays foundation for 100 housing units

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts