Gov Oyetola sends birthday greetings to Aregbesola at 64

“As you mark your 64th birthday, I join your family, friends and political associates to thank Almighty Allah for your life.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the state of Osun, I congratulate you on this joyous occasion, and I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to grant you good health, peace and happiness.

“Enjoy your celebration to the fullest. Happy birthday to you,” Oyetola said.

Similarly, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye also congratulated Aregbesola.

Owoeye, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Kunle Alabi, described Aregbesola as a progressive minded politician, committed to the development of Nigeria and Osun.

The speaker said that the minister at the age of 64 was inching into the category of Elder Statesmen in the country’s political landscape.

He said that Osun and Nigeria would benefit from his manifold wealth of experience.

“I felicitate a unique leader, brother and an illustrious son of Ijesaland on the occasion of your 64th birthday. Attaining the age of 64 is not a small feat.

“You are gradually becoming an Elder Statesman that politicians in the country can draw from your knowledge and experience as a commissioner for eight years, two term governor of our dear state and a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While the age of 64 is worth applauding, making a positive impact on the lives of people remains cardinal.

“I join your household and other well-wishers across the country and in the Diaspora to congratulate you on the attainment of age 64.