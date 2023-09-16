Gov Mbah signs Enugu Electricity Bill into law, targets $30bn economy

Mbah also said that the law would make the state the premier destination for investments, businesses, tourism and living.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Government House, Enugu on Friday, Mbah said the quest by his administration to build Enugu state’s economy from 4.4 billion dollars to 30 billion dollars would translate to a pipe dream without adequate and stable power supply.

This, he said, necessitated the need for the Electricity Bill, which was transmitted to the House of Assembly about a fortnight ago.

He equally commended the leadership and members the house of assembly for the expeditious passage of the bill and for their partnership with the government across party lines for the good of Enugu state.

“As you know, following the Constitutional Amendment and the Electricity Act of 2023, electricity is now on the concurrent list. This will now enable us to play in all the value chain of the electricity industry.

“So, Enugu state has spared no time in making sure that we create our own electricity market. That is the crux of this law.

“We are now able to play in the generation, transmission, and distribution segments of the electricity market,” the governor said.

He added that through their regulatory commission, the law had given them power to create and regulate activities of the players which were the generation, transmission, and distribution companies that would flow from it.

“So, this is a significant and very important law toward the achievement of the Enugu of our dreams because the development and growth of Enugu will all be predicated on the platter that this law has created.

“You cannot talk about industry or private sector investment if you don’t have electricity or power.

“Enugu, under our administration, is designed and indeed prepared to be the premier destination for investment and this law is part of the enablers,” he said.