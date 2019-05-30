The Chief of Staff to the governor, Bisi Ilaka, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday evening.

The governor according to NAN, ordered all Local Government Chairmen to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration (HLA) or the most Senior Directors in their local government areas and councils.

Reports also has it that all Boards of Parastatals and corporations were also dissolved.

That's not all, the Governor also placed embargo on all local and state government accounts until further directives.