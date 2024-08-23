ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

Segun Adeyemi

The forum warned that if Governor Lawal fails to apologise and resign within the given timeframe, they would escalate their actions, including organising mass protests and seeking federal intervention.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]
This ultimatum was issued by the Arewa Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), which accuses the state government of attempting to deceive the public by issuing conflicting appointment letters.

APYF President Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir condemned the state government's actions, citing the emergence of two appointment letters with identical dates, signatures, and content.

"We are appalled and outraged by the Zamfara State Government's shocking attempt to deceive the public regarding the appointment of Bashir Hadejia, a suspected gunrunner, as an aide to Governor Dauda Lawal," Kabir stated.

Meanwhile, a source in the State House in Zamfara authoritatively told Pulse Nigeria that the document was forged and disowned its authenticity.

"This document does not exist in the Zamfara State government's records. It is a mischievous attempt by some political rivals to link my principal with the Hadejia saga," the source stated in a WhatsApp message to Pulse Nigeria.

L-R: The original State House letter obtained by Pulse Nigeria and the forged letter linking Gov Dauda Lawal. [Pulse Original]
The forum described this incident as a blatant attempt to mislead the public and expressed concerns over the state government's potential complicity in criminal activities.

The group emphasises that Zamfara State, which is already plagued by severe insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, cannot afford such controversies within its leadership.

Kabir added, "The similarities between the two letters are too striking to be coincidental, and we condemn the government's purported support for individuals linked to criminal activities. This egregious betrayal of public trust comes at a time when Zamfara State is still grappling with devastating insecurity."

The youth forum has called for a thorough investigation into the matter and insisted that those responsible be held accountable.

Segun Adeyemi

