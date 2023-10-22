Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said the governor made the donation while on a condolence visit to Kanzanna village where bandits attacked and killed three persons recently.

Idris reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the protection of lives and property of people in the state.

The governor, who expressed deep shock over the bandits’ attack which resulted to loss of lives, insisted that ensuring the security of lives of people and their social welfare remained topmost on the agenda of his administration.

He said, ”We are here to offer our condolences over what happened. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive all those who lost their lives in the incident and give their families the courage to bear the loss.”

Idris assured the Kanzanna residents of Till District that all hands would be on deck by all security operatives to arrest the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to book while making efforts to avoid recurrence of the incident.

‘”As you can see, I have been accompanied by the heads of security agencies here in the state, the Army, Police, Civil Defence , DSS and vigilante groups.

“We will provide all that is needed by our security agencies, including logistics support to be able to carry out their work effectively.

“Once again, you have my full assurance that adequate security will be provided to your community and in addition, government will provide you with relief assistance,” he assured.

Earlier, the Chairman of Bunza Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Muhammad-Gwade told the governor that three people lost their lives following the attack by the bandits two days ago.

He also said that the bandits had launched series of attacks on the village and its neighbours in the recent time.

The District Head of Tilli, Alhaji Muhammad Jabbo, while thanking the governor for the condolence visit appealed for the deployment of more security personnel the area

He lamented that most of the bandits encroached from the neighbouring countries of Benin and Niger Republics to perpetrate the attacks.

The governor made a stop over at the Primary Healthcare Centre at Gurya Mashekari in Kalgo Local Government where he met some IDPs displaced by the bandits’ attacks to commiserate with them and donated N2 million.