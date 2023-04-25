The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged families of the victims to take solace in the will of the Almighty and have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (TheMail)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died when their vehicle crashed along Kangiwa-Kamba road.

The governor who visited the victims’ families at Bui village in Arewa Local Government Area, prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and admit them into Aljannah Firdausi.

News Agency Of Nigeria

