Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims
He urged families of the victims to take solace in the will of the Almighty and have the fortitude to bear the loss.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died when their vehicle crashed along Kangiwa-Kamba road.
The governor who visited the victims’ families at Bui village in Arewa Local Government Area, prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and admit them into Aljannah Firdausi.
He urged families of the victims to take solace in the will of the Almighty and have the fortitude to bear the loss.
