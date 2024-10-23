ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Nurudeen Shotayo

Some states instituted a suit at the Supreme Court, seeking the declaration of EFCC as an unconstitutional agency.

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]
Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Recommended articles

The Attorney General allegedly joined Benue to other states challenging the establishment of the two federal anti-graft agencies - the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Recall that the Supreme Court had on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, reserved judgment in the suit filed by 19 states questioning the constitutionality of the laws establishing the commissions.

While two states (Imo and Bauchi) joined the suit as co-plaintiffs, Osun State sought consolidation of the suit, and three states including Anambra, Ebonyi, and Adamawa withdrew from the suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19 states still in the suit are Kogi, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Oyo, Benue, Plateau, Cross River, Ondo, Niger, Edo, Bauchi, Imo, Osun, Nasarawa, Ogun, and Taraba.

The states are contending that it was the United Nations Convention against Corruption was reduced into the EFCC Establishment Act enacted in 2004, and in so doing, the provision of Section 12 of the Nigerian constitution was not followed.

The plaintiffs argued that in bringing into the Nigerian law, the provision of Section 12 had not been complied with.

The court is expected to communicate a date for judgment to all parties.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) [thisdaylive]
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) [thisdaylive] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reports that some senior lawyers in the country have also joined the calls for the scrapping of the EFCC, describing the agency as a misnomer.

Last week, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) described the anti-graft agency as an unlawful organisation.

The SAN stated this in two separate letters to the Senate and House of Representatives, dated October 14, 2024.

The senior lawyer said he strongly believed that the EFCC was “unconstitutionally established.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I very strongly believe the EFCC is unconstitutionally established.

“The powers under which it was established go beyond the powers of the National Assembly.

“The EFCC is an unlawful organisation,” Agbakoba, the former NBA President said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors