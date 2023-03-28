Ghana university offers admission to Nigerian students at Enugu trade fair

Uriri told NAN in Enugu on Tuesday that courses available are Management courses, Oil and gas, Engineering, Biomedical, Nursing, ICT, Law, Mass communication, Pharmacy and Medicine and surgery.

He said that the essence of the offer was because Nigerian universities and polytechnics cannot absorb one third of Nigerian students seeking for admission every year.

He explained that Ghana education is one of the best in West Africa in terms of quality and moral behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consultant said that parents were always allowed to visit their children and to monitor their activities in the school any time they feel like.

The students are also allowed to visit their parents at every long vacation, he said.

According to him, there is no cultism in the school and students always graduate at record time without stress.

Uriri said that Nigeria and Ghana have similar cultures, adding that their annual school fees is affordable and parents can spread payment over four installments.