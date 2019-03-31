According to the Lawmaker’s office, the event will take place at the Lagos/Osun Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, and it’ll start by 2 pm.

This is the fifth time Gbajabiamila, who represents Surulere II federal constituency will be returning to the house.

The lawmaker’s office has also announced Abdulmumin Jibrin, a Kano lawmaker, as the director general of the campaign.

You'll recall that Jibrin was the former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations before he fell out with the house leadership in 2016.

However, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership is expected to announce the zoning for the House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Recall that the party leadership declared its support for Ahmed Lawan to emerge as the next Senate President.

In 2015, the ruling party favoured both Gbajabiamila and Lawan to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate President respectively, but as it turned out, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Bukola Saraki eventually won the two positions.