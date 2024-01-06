Future Nigerian police recruits at risk of falling victims to scammers

The commissioner said the ongoing physical and credentials screening for applicants for police constables jobs is absolutely free.

This is contained in a statement issued on behalf of the commissioner by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

It would be recalled that the police had earlier announced screening will start on Monday, January 8, 2024, by 7 am daily at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu.

"I wish successful applicants from Enugu State good luck in the physical/credentials screening stage of the recruitment process.

"However, I warn them against falling prey to job scammers, who may want to defraud them of their hard-earned money in the name of assisting them to secure employment.

"The recruitment is purely a merit-based exercise that is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation," he said.

The commissioner equally advised such applicants to pay attention and be guided by their scheduled dates and times, as well as other details during the screening.