Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa threatens to leak Makinde's dirty secrets

Osupa is reportedly in a cold war with the Oyo state governor.

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)
Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa has threatened to release some dirty secrets on Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

It's reported that the governor and the artist are involved in a long-running cold war as every attempt to broker peace had failed to materialise.

TheNation quoted sources who confirmed that Makinde and Osupa were having a rift and had a meeting recently to reach a truce.

However, at his recent show held at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, the singer threw jibes at the governor while declaring war.

He also threatened to divulge some dirty secrets about Makinde in his next album.

As reported by TheNation, Osupa, while singing in Yoruba, lambasted the governor and vowed to leak his dirty secrets: “E ti ri nkankan o! gbogbo iwa palapala e ni mo ma reveal ninu orin mi to ma jade soon, e ma gbo wirnwinrin’ (you have seen nothing, I would reveal all his dirty acts in my new song, you would be stunned), Osupa sang at the show.

Sources who are familiar with the development have alleged that Osupa is begrudging Makinde over what he termed as 'use and dump'.

In his last album released few months ago, the singer narrated a story of former Oyo state Governor, Chief Rasheed Ladoja and Makinde, relating it with betrayal and deception.

Recall that Ladoja and Makinde joined forces in 2019 to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

However, recent political developments in the state have suggested that the two politicians have now broken ranks, with Ladoja accusing the sitting governor of reneging on their agreement before the 2019 election.

