Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

The NNPC announced this in a statement posted on its Twitter page on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The corporation also promised that 2.3 billion litres of PMS would arrive in the country between now and the end of the month.

The statement reads, “NNPC Ltd wishes to reassure Nigerians that it has put adequate measures in place to accelerate the nationwide distribution of PMS earlier disrupted by the quarantine of methanol-blended petrol.

“As of today, NNPC has over One (1) billion Litres of certified PMS stock that is safe for use in vehicles and machinery.”

The corporation added that it had started running 24-hour operations at its depots and fuel stations to bridge the gap in the supply chain.

“In order to accelerate distribution across the country, we have commenced 24-hour operations at our Depots and Retail outlets.

“As part of NNPC’s strategic restocking, over 2.3 billion litres of PMS is scheduled for delivery between now and the end of February 2022, which will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

“The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Depot Owners & Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria have also commenced 24-hour loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets. “Furthermore, NNPC’s monitoring team is collaborating with the Authority (NMDPRA) and other Security Agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

“NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is sufficient volume of PMS in-country and effort is being made to accelerate distribution to all filling stations.” the NNPC said.