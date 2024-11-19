Fuel importation crisis sparks outrage over NNPCL's refinery claims

Dr Robinson Onuh, Executive Director of the Energy Reforms Advocates of Nigeria (ERAN), condemned NNPCL’s management, calling recent leadership changes a "face-saving manoeuvre."

He stated, "The sacking of a few officials is not enough. Mele Kyari, Farouk Ahmed, and others leading regulatory agencies are the core of the energy sector's problems."

The criticism follows NNPCL’s announcement of the dismissal of Umar Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President (Upstream), citing improved corporate governance as the reason.

Despite earlier promises to end fuel importation and prioritise locally refined products, Nigeria reportedly imported 1.5 million metric tonnes of petrol, 414,018 metric tonnes of diesel, and 13,500 metric tonnes of aviation fuel between October 1 and November 11, costing nearly ₦3 trillion.

Onuh accused the NNPCL of dishonouring its commitments, stating, “Kyari has made a U-turn on his pledge, demonstrating a lack of integrity.”

The statement also decried the state of government-owned refineries. "Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries remain in comatose despite trillions injected into them, forcing Nigerians to endure adulterated fuel,” Onuh said.

In a response, NNPCL spokesperson Olufemi Soneye clarified that Kyari never pledged to completely halt imports but instead to prioritise local refineries.