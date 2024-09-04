ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel hike will worsen poverty level of Nigerian workers – TUC tells FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osifo also noted that the sudden hike in fuel and electricity costs would only exacerbate these challenges, leading to further hardship and potential social unrest.

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]
Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

Festus Osifo, President of TUC said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Osifo said the the leadership of union received the news of the PMS price hike with great consternation and grave concern.

According to him, the burden of PMS price increase is huge and percolates all facets of our social-economic life.

“This sudden hike, implemented without consultation with critical stakeholders, represents a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Nigerian people, particularly the working class who bear the brunt of such decisions.

“The disturbing news of the increase in PMS pump price all over the country has sent a wave of apprehension and depression across the length and breadth of the nation.

“This is in the wake of an already existing unprecedented hardship upon citizens,” he said.

He also said that Congress was deeply troubled by the further hike in electricity tariffs by 250 per cent, saying electricity was essential for the survival of the poorest in society.

Osifo faulted the timing and magnitude of the increases.

“Why does it have to be the common Nigerians bearing all the pains of high cost of living while those in power enjoy increased allocation and affluence?,” he said.

He said the Congress had long posited several strategies that should be activated towards strengthening the Naira and giving value to every kobo spent by Nigerians.

Osifo added weak naira was one of the root causes of the economic problems facing the country.

He said TUC was standing with the working people of Nigeria, struggling under the weight of rising inflation and a high cost of living.

Osifo also noted that the sudden hike in fuel and electricity costs would only exacerbate these challenges, leading to further hardship and potential social unrest.

“We urge the government to immediately rescind these decisions, promote policies that will strengthen the naira and take decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The government must act swiftly to restore confidence and prevent further deterioration in the living conditions of its citizens.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria remains committed to defending the rights and interests of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies that promote social justice, fair wages, and a decent work environment,” he said.

Fuel hike will worsen poverty level of Nigerian workers – TUC tells FG

