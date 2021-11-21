Gbenga Aluko, former senator from Ekiti state is dead.
Former senator Gbenga Aluko slumps, dies in his Abuja office at 58
A source said the politician died of a heart attack.
The politician reportedly died on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after he collapsed in his office in Abuja.
Television Continental reported that the 58-yr-old politician was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Aluko’s aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity told Radio Nigeria that the ex-lawmaker was neither sick nor exhibited any symptom of sickness.
Another source said the politician died of a heart attack.
The Ode-Ekiti born politician was the son of renowned economist, the late Sam Aluko.
He was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti in 2018.
He represented Ekiti South constituency in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.
