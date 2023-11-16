ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former CBN Governor Emefiele set to face trial over alleged economic sabotage

Ima Elijah

Emefiele is accused of conspiracy and procurement fraud.

Godwin Emefiele [Dailypost]
Godwin Emefiele [Dailypost]

Recommended articles

The trial, initially scheduled to commence yesterday, is in connection with alleged economic sabotage-related offences brought forth by the Federal Government.

Emefiele is accused of conspiracy and procurement fraud, with charges specifically pointing to the award of contracts worth ₦6.9 billion to a company owned by his alleged accomplice, Saadatu Ramalan Yaro, a businesswoman.

The charges further allege that Emefiele leveraged his position to confer corrupt advantages on Yaro, raising concerns about the integrity of the awarding process.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notice for the trial has confirmed that Justice Hamza Muazu will preside over the proceedings, emphasising the gravity of the allegations against the former CBN governor.

The charges, rooted in economic sabotage, underscore the government's commitment to addressing corruption and ensuring accountability, especially among high-profile individuals entrusted with public responsibilities.

Saadatu Ramalan-Yaro, a businesswoman, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State twice this year.

The charges, presented before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, involved money laundering totaling over ₦140 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramalan-Yaro, accused of neglecting her duties as the director of Tsami Babi Resources Limited, a designated non-financial business, allegedly deposited ₦100 billion into the company's Zenith Bank account without notifying the Ministry of Commerce. This action is said to contravene sections of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011.

In a separate charge, Ramalan-Yaro and M.A.Y. Fine Fragrance Limited face accusations of money laundering amounting to ₦40 billion.

She pleaded not guilty, and the trial commenced on July 12 and 13, 2023, with bail granted under specified conditions, including a ₦100 million bail amount and surrendering her international passport.

She is billed for arraignment alongside Emefiele in a fresh case of procurement fraud at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy

U.S., China to resume military to military communication - Biden

U.S., China to resume military to military communication - Biden

FG to ensure establishment of disability desks in Ministries, Departments & Agencies

FG to ensure establishment of disability desks in Ministries, Departments & Agencies

Former CBN Governor Emefiele set to face trial over alleged economic sabotage

Former CBN Governor Emefiele set to face trial over alleged economic sabotage

Residents express fear, concern over Calabar carnival amid insecurity

Residents express fear, concern over Calabar carnival amid insecurity

Zamfara lawmaker funds weddings for 9 female orphans

Zamfara lawmaker funds weddings for 9 female orphans

Lagos APC congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat over court affirming their victory

Lagos APC congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat over court affirming their victory

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline