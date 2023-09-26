ADVERTISEMENT
VANITI Lagos: Forbes-rated socialite, Sir Uyi announces date for grand opening

Forbes-rated socialite, Sir Uyi announces date for VANITI Lagos opening.
Recall that Sir Uyi, a household name in the hospitality industry, had recently announced the launch of VANITI Lagos, one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

Uyi, whose company, HWP Group houses many other companies including top clubs, Moscow Underground, Hustle & Bustle, Whiskey Mistress and Magic City is set for another groundbreaking opening on September 29, 30, and October 1, 2023.

In a post on his official social media handles announcing the dates of the grand opening, he wrote, “For a fact, it is no longer a rumour, we are yet to unveil the most anticipated quest, bet you don’t even know you are on it.

“The countdown trickles as we go live on the 29th/30th & 1st Oct. You are required to come quench that long burning desire at V A N I T I Lagos.”

Many have said the club with its architectural design remains the new wonder of Lagos.

VANITI Lagos is located at 17 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Call 09164909000 or 08171715556 for more info.

