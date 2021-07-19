Buhari blames floods, greedy middlemen for Nigeria's food inflation

Nigeria's headline and food inflation had been steadily rising for nearly two years before it started slowing over the past three months.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week reported that food inflation rose to 21.83% (year-on-year) last month, with Nigerians still battling biting food prices.

Buhari said in his Eid message on Monday, July 19, 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic and floods were partly responsible for the situation.

He said his administration's efforts to boost local production and drastically reduce food importation have been badly-hit by these factors.

"Middlemen have also taken advantage of the local rice production to exploit fellow Nigerians, thereby undermining our goal of supporting local food production at affordable prices," he added.

The president also blamed Nigeria's ongoing battle with escalating insecurity as another factor that has adversely affected food production.

He noted that the threats of bandits and terrorists have prevented many farmers access to their farmlands.

Buhari promised that the government is addressing the security challenges with the improvement of the capacity of security forces.

The 78-year-old said his administration is determined to create a just, harmonious, and prosperous country that can assure the safety of life and property.