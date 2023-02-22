ADVERTISEMENT
Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Environment says the second phase of dredging of Asa River will begin in few weeks, in order to intensify efforts to prevent flooding in Kwara.

Mr Shehu Ibrahim (OSGF)
Mr Shehu Ibrahim (OSGF)

Mr Shehu Ibrahim, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, made this known, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin, during an inspection visit to Asa River.

Ibrahim said the state government had assured the ministry that those residing around the river would be monitored and stop them from dumping refuse in the water channel.

“After the evacuation, desilting and dredging of the river, people were still dumping refuse in the river.

“This is something we need to do with the state government in order to stop the act of dumping refuse in the river and to achieve our goal,” he said.

Ibrahim, however, said that the second phase of the project would provide preventive measures that would constrain the people from dumping refuse in the river.

Also, Mr Bello El-Rufai, Contractor handling the project, said that the project had reduced flooding in the state to the barest minimum.

El-Rufai said that in the year 2022, no case of flood was reported around the communities where the project was being executed.

The contractor said that their work was delayed due to rainfall that disrupted the construction work from August to December.

“The time given for the project was 18 months, but it has been extended by three months to enable us to finish our work,” El-Rufai said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contract was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the third and fourth quarter 2021 Ecological Intervention Projects.

The project is positioned to handle the threats posed by the river and its tributaries, causing untold hardship to residents every year.

The major works to be executed under the contract involves dredging and desilting, as well as canalisation and construction of retaining walls and drainage channels.

