ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First Nigerian 2024 pilgrim who died in Mecca buried at Saudi's Sacred Mosque

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman, on behalf of the Kebbi Government, extended his heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, Kebbi pilgrims and the entire people of the state.

First Nigerian 2024 pilgrim who died in Mecca buried at Saudi's Sacred Mosque
First Nigerian 2024 pilgrim who died in Mecca buried at Saudi's Sacred Mosque

Recommended articles

Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, Executive Chairman of the board, disclosed this in a statement in Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

He said the deceased died on Saturday after a brief illness, adding that her funeral prayer and burial took place at the Al-Masjid Al-Haram (Ka’aba) according to Islamic rites on the same day.

The chairman, on behalf of the Kebbi Government, extended his heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, Kebbi pilgrims and the entire people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyu-Enabo prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

10 members of a single family killed in heavy flooding in Afghan village

10 members of a single family killed in heavy flooding in Afghan village

Experts praise Tinubu, Adelabu for reforms in power sector

Experts praise Tinubu, Adelabu for reforms in power sector

NDLEA arrests Paris-bound businessman who excreted 111 wraps of cocaine

NDLEA arrests Paris-bound businessman who excreted 111 wraps of cocaine

EFCC 'shocked' by death of former chairman, Lamorde

EFCC 'shocked' by death of former chairman, Lamorde

First Nigerian 2024 pilgrim who died in Mecca buried at Saudi's Sacred Mosque

First Nigerian 2024 pilgrim who died in Mecca buried at Saudi's Sacred Mosque

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death