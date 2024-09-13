ADVERTISEMENT
Zacch Adedeji: Analyst assesses FIRS boss as revenue exceeds target in Q1 2024

Segun Adeyemi

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the agency achieved ₦3.94 trillion, representing a 56% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Zacch Adedeji, FIRS chairman [Channels Television]

Appointed in September 2023, his leadership has modernised the agency and resulted in unprecedented revenue growth.

Upon assuming office, Adedeji's focus was clear: reform the system to ensure Nigeria competed globally.

Assessing his first 365 days in office, policy analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi described the FIRS boss's vision as one centred around creating a transparent, efficient, and people-focused tax administration.

"To achieve this, he introduced several transformative measures, including a complete restructuring of the FIRS, making the agency more cohesive, adaptable, and driven by technology. A critical step was adopting a data-driven approach, which streamlined tax operations and enhanced transparency.

"Adedeji also placed significant emphasis on employee welfare, understanding that a motivated workforce is crucial to achieving organisational success. By improving the working conditions and compensation of FIRS staff, he boosted morale, resulting in increased efficiency," she stated.

This commitment to his staff further underpinned his philosophy that "We tax prosperity, not poverty," which aims for fair and cooperative taxation.

Adedeji's tenure has been remarkable financially. Under his leadership, FIRS exceeded its 2023 revenue target of ₦11.55 trillion, collecting ₦12.36 trillion.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the agency achieved ₦3.94 trillion, representing a 56% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. These record-breaking figures reflect Adedeji's skill in driving revenue growth.

According to Atoyebi, the FIRS boss's push for innovation has also been pivotal to the introduction of nine new modules into the TaxProMax system, automating over 80% of previously manual processes.

This development has streamlined operations for large and small corporations, creating a "One Stop Shop" for fast, transparent, and efficient tax services.

The policy analyst also pointed out that launching the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) underscores his commitment to integrity in tax administration.

"Another noteworthy achievement is Adedeji's leadership of the National Single Window Project (NSWP), a digital platform to transform Nigeria's trade sector by simplifying import and export activities. These initiatives have set the stage for sustained growth and a fairer tax system.

"As Adedeji enters his second year in office, his reforms suggest a future where Nigeria's tax system continues to thrive, aligned with President Tinubu's mandate for renewed hope. His achievements have reinforced his reputation as a leader poised to drive Nigeria's economy forward through innovation and integrity," Atoyebi stated.

Segun Adeyemi

