Firm to train 1,000 technicians on autogas conversion of vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The firm had converted vehicles for several organisations, including those belong to Nigerian Police Force, The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, and NNPC.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ms Joyce Daser-Adams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, on Saturday in Abuja.

“The training is also a measure taken to accelerate the Federal Government’s Autogas policy aimed at achieving its 2060 Net-zero carbon reduction agenda.

“The training seeks to empower technicians with the required technical know-how on safe autogas conversion is using Compressed Natural Gas which is a more affordable in the face of rising fuel costs.

“The training will also follow workshop attachment for professional proficiency and professional certifications,” she said.

She said it is estimated that by the year 2030, cars-on-gas adoption would have significantly contributed to mitigating the impact of climate change and assisting to meet National Gas Expansion Programme targets

Daser-Adams said the series of training, which will take place nationwide, would start from Lagos for one-week intensive programme for experienced and inexperienced technicians.

She said the firm had converted vehicles for several organisations, including those belong to Nigerian Police Force, The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, and NNPC.

“We call on the National Automotive Design and Development Council as an agency for automotive sector to collaborate and support our initiative to reduce the cost of training the technicians.

“This is due to the high cost of conversion of petrol/diesel vehicles to Autogas vehicles, an issue of concern since the launch of National Gas Expansion Programme,” she said.

Autolady Engineering Technology Limited is an indigenous firm based in Abuja under the subsidiary of Autogas Nigeria.

In 2021 it collaborated with other technical partners to train over 150 technicians across the country on autogas conversion.

