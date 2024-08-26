Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Presenting the drones to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police( AIG) in charge of the Zone, Abiodun Asabi, at the Zonal headquarters in Akure, Ory Akinseloyin, the Managing Director of the company, said that crime-fighting should be everybody’s concern.

He said that the three drones would be shared among Ekiti and Ondo State Police Commands, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State. Akinseloyin stated that the company felt that there was a need to give to society as it was marking the 10th anniversary of doing business in Ondo State.

“We are of the opinion of giving back to the society that has done so much for us as we are marking our 10th anniversary in doing business in Ondo State.

“This is a way of helping the security agencies in the modern and recent ways of fighting crime. This is our corporate social responsibility,” he said.

Akinseloyin said that the security situation in the country was alarming, hence the need for everybody to play their little ways in supporting security agencies in the country. He asked well-to-do individuals in the zone to contribute their quota and make the zone safe for all.

According to him, it is the use of technology and ICT that is helping the other climes to combat insecurity.

“In this contemporary time, policing has gone beyond relying on manpower and AK 47. We have enough of AK 47 rifles but we cannot fight the crime. So, there is a need for the trend,” he stated.

He added that the company was ready to train six personnel from police and NSCDC on logistics and required information on how the drones could be optimally utilised.

“I want to assure you that we are not just giving drones, we are giving much more than that. I’m advising Ekiti, Ondo Police and NSCDC in Ondo to nominate two officers with basic ICT knowledge.

“In two days, they will be able to fly these drones, capture images, process images and other necessary things accordingly,” he added.

Akinseloyin said that after six months, if the drones were being used judiciously, the company would provide more, stating that each divisional police office in the zone and each patrol van for distress calls would have drones.

He noted that it was disheartening to hear about the killing of security officers through ambush when security drones could be sent ahead and detect criminals’ hideouts. The donor said that Nigerian police personnel were capable of fighting crimes if provided with the needed logistics and support.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Ondo State governor, Gbenga Atiba, appreciated the donor for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way to support the state government in its efforts to fight crimes.

Speaking, AIG Abiodun Asabi, described the donation as ground groundbreaking event in the security of lives and property in the zone.

“The donor has deemed it fit to collaborate with security agencies to ensure that our zeal for crime-fighting is encouraged and results are achieved.

“The two states in the zone are doing enough and we just have to deploy these drones to ensure that we are on the top of security so that residents of these states are better protected,” he stated.

Also appreciating the donor, the NSCDC Commandant in Ondo State, Oluyemi Ibiloye, said that it was essential for security agencies to deploy technology to aid security in the state.