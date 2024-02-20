ADVERTISEMENT
FG vows to severely deal with civil servants who leak classified documents

Bayo Wahab

Yemi-Esan directed all permanent secretaries to migrate to a digitised workflow system.

Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. [Punch]
The FG through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation is making moves to put a stop to leakages of documents.

In a memo dated February 19, 2024, and uploaded on the website of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, described the leakages of sensitive documents to the public as embarrassing and unacceptable.

To address the issue, Yemi-Esan directed all permanent secretaries to migrate to a digitised workflow system.

She said, “It has been observed with dismay, the increase in the cases of leakage of sensitive official documents in Ministries, Departments and Agencies. This is very embarrassing to the government and therefore unacceptable.

“As part of the efforts to curb this undesirable development, all permanent secretaries are to fast-track the migration to the digitalised workflow system and ensure effective deployment of the Enterprise Content Management Solution.

“This will reduce physical contact with official documents thereby checking the increasing incidence of leakage and circulation of same.

She also advised permanent secretaries to warn their staff against leaking official documents, saying anyone caught leaking documents would be severely dealt with.

“Furthermore, permanent secretaries are advised to strongly warn all staff against leaking and circulating official information and documents.

“Any officer caught engaging in such unbecoming act will be severely dealt with in line with the relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules and other extant circulars,” she said.

The Federal Government was recently criticised over the content of a leaked memo that emanated from the office of the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

The leaked memo, which revealed the huge amount the government allocated for Hajj subsidy sparked outrage as Civil Society Organisations and organised labour blasted the FG and demanded that the allocation be investigated.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

