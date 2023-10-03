ADVERTISEMENT
FG urged to establish ministry for informal workers

Ima Elijah

She stressed the urgent need for a Ministry for Informal Workers.

President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Addressing the press in Lokoja on Tuesday, October 03, 2023, Ibrahim highlighted the crucial role played by informal workers in the country's economy.

Ibrahim emphasised that 80% of the adult working population in Nigeria constitutes informal workers, who often lack essential benefits such as retirement, maternity, and holiday benefits, as well as social protection.

Despite contributing significantly—over 60%—to the country's GDP, these workers are overlooked in terms of social protection instruments.

"The majority of these workers are women, many of whom are the primary breadwinners in their families. They deserve fair treatment and social security," Ibrahim asserted.

She pointed out that the growth of the informal sector was a result of the collapse of various industries due to government policies.

Ibrahim expressed deep concern over the exclusion of informal workers from existing social security frameworks like the NHIS, Workmen Compensation Act, and the Micro Pension Plan.

Ibrahim passionately called for the application of Article 25 of the UN Declaration on Human Rights to ensure social protection for informal workers.

She stressed the urgent need for a Ministry for Informal Workers, which would not only formalise the sector but also provide essential benefits and support, fostering a more robust economy for Nigeria.

Ima Elijah

