ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday called for deeper ties with China and France to boost investment in infrastructural development and Climate Change across Africa.

Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director, Economic, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (NAN)
Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director, Economic, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (NAN)

Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director, Economic, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He spoke on the sideline of the virtual meeting centered on preparation for the Africa Infrastructure, Climate Change and Investment Summit (AICIS) + Exhibition, to hold from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2023 in Washington DC, U.S.

He described the summit initiative as a worthy idea to promote investment in climate change and infrastructure development, saying such countries should be engaged to achieve targets.

Akinremi said, “You must take along those who have been part of this from the beginning, so you need to engage those countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You need to talk to China when it comes to investment, because when it comes to infrastructure which we need, China has been there for us.

“So, we must bear in mind that China has been a giant, in terms of financing infrastructural development, even outside Africa and this has also set good record.

“When you look at how China has developed, in terms of infrastructure, they are few countries that beat them.

“May be country like Japan, but in terms of modern infrastructure you will have China there.”

The director said there were lots of linkages between infrastructure development and climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advised that measures be taken to deepen ties with France in the area of climate change investment, to achieve meaningful growth.

“When it comes to investment generally, particularly climate change, France is leading in this area.

“Talk about innovative financing, you cannot leave the country out of that equation, you need to leverage what they have done.

“This is why I spoke about the African Development Bank, they do infrastructure and power; you also have to talk about Afrexim Bank.

“These are institutions already doing things in these area, which becomes easy for you to invite them and get ideas about what they have done and develop it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are existing building blocs you can leverage on to involve other countries, to bring participants and to have country representatives,” he added.

Speaking, Moses Owharo, Chairman, Planning and organizing Committee of AICIS, said the meeting was designed to enable the participants strategize and finalize arrangements.

According to him, the event is the third of its kind, in the bid to ensure that Africa benefits from climate change and infrastructure development investment.

“Originally we did not focus on climate change, but infrastructure, mining, trade and investment.

“Climate change has become a global issue and unavoidable in our generation, so we have to integrate climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The objective is to ensure Africa benefits from the trend of climate change initiatives,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings in Gishiri

FCTA demolishes 5,000 unapproved buildings in Gishiri

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues