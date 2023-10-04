ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical companies on drugs security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NHIA DG added that the initiative is to enhance the production of high-quality medicines that will inspire the confidence of users.

Federal government (Credit: Channels Television)
Federal government (Credit: Channels Television)

Recommended articles

Prof. Mohammed Sambo, the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), made this known in Abuja on Wednesday during the signing of MOU with NHIA Medicines Supply Initiative (NMSI).

Sambo said that the initiative was geared towards the strengthening of local pharmaceutical manufacturers, which would ultimately guarantee medicine security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I inaugurated the NMS committee on February 19, 2020. The committee submitted its report in June 2020.

“I adopted branding of NHIA medicines and other health products as the way to go in order to eradicate out-of- stock syndrome as well as ensuring the quality of its medicines.

“ It also recommended the setting up of an implementation Committee to bring the initiative to fruition,’’ he said.

Sambo said that the initiative of branding NHIA medicines and other health products was to facilitate the supply of affordable, acceptable, accessible, available and quality medicines and other health products. According to him, the initiative is to enhance the production of high-quality medicines that will inspire the confidence of users.

“In order to bring this initiative to fruition on August 18th, 2020, I inaugurated the medicines supply implementation Committee. The Committee had its inaugural meeting on September, 22, 2020,’’ he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sambo said that seven States was selected which are Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Niger, Osun and Sokoto states and the FCT for the pilot phase of implementation of this initiative. He said that a total of 44 submissions were received from pharmaceutical companies and destination management organisation (DMO).

“The submissions were scrutinised and synthesised by the selection committee and 20 companies and eight DMOS were selected to provide services for the initiative.

“ Negotiations were held with the selected Pharmaceutical Companies and DMOS. After the negotiations, agreement was reached with 12 Pharmaceutical Companies and 8 DMOS.

“The 12 pharmaceutical companies will be branding 33 products for the health insurance ecosystem in the first phase,’’ he added.

Sambo said the date activity was expected the production of these products at least in the next one month. Also speaking, Suresh Nair, Marketing Manager of Sam Pharmaceutical LTD said that the company would give the government all the necessary support and also provided quality drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nair said that the initiative was very important as they would ensure the accessibly of drugs in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate confirms Tinubu's ministerial nominee who collapsed during screening

Senate confirms Tinubu's ministerial nominee who collapsed during screening

FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical companies on drugs security

FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical companies on drugs security

Katsina agency disburses ₦300m grant to 6,000 small scale businesses

Katsina agency disburses ₦300m grant to 6,000 small scale businesses

Kwara Assembly receives 2023 Revised Supplementary Budget of ₦239bn

Kwara Assembly receives 2023 Revised Supplementary Budget of ₦239bn

Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) inducts 13 veterinary doctors in Jos

Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) inducts 13 veterinary doctors in Jos

Navy hands over cannabis sativa worth ₦35m to NDLEA in Badagry, Lagos

Navy hands over cannabis sativa worth ₦35m to NDLEA in Badagry, Lagos

Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

Nigerian Bottling Company receives 3 ECOWAS awards

Nigerian Bottling Company receives 3 ECOWAS awards

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary