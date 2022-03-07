RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The FG says it would engage the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to stop Nigerians from joining the fight.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

The Federal Government has rejected the move by some Nigerians who volunteered to fight on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia.

Recommended articles

Last week, over 100 Nigerians stormed the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja seeking to be recruited to fight in the war.

The volunteers invaded the embassy following a call for support from people around the world by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reacting to this in a statement on Monday, March 7, 2022, Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, said the Federal Government won’t allow the recruitment.

She added that the FG would engage the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent the exercise.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to an alleged ongoing registration of Nigerian volunteers into the fighting force of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation. The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Furthermore, the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.

The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.”

Russia forces attacked Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022. The invasion has entered its second week and over a million people are reported to have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

Gender equality bills would have improved quality of life, says Monalisa Stephen

Gender equality bills would have improved quality of life, says Monalisa Stephen

Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

APC debunks report of leadership change, says fake, imaginary

APC debunks report of leadership change, says fake, imaginary

Russia allegedly seeking to reduce Ukrainians’ access to news – UK intelligence

Russia allegedly seeking to reduce Ukrainians’ access to news – UK intelligence

Fuel scarcity: Commercial transporters increase fare in Lagos

Fuel scarcity: Commercial transporters increase fare in Lagos

Ukraine, Russia prepare for 3rd round of peace talks

Ukraine, Russia prepare for 3rd round of peace talks

Bayelsa Gov wants creation of 2 more states for Ijaw people

Bayelsa Gov wants creation of 2 more states for Ijaw people

NDLEA says charges against Abba Kyari not meant to stop his extradition

NDLEA says charges against Abba Kyari not meant to stop his extradition

Trending

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash