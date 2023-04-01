FG says 300,000 displaced persons repatriated in North-East

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno spoke with State House correspondents on Friday after a meeting of the committee chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Zulum, who is the Vice Chairman, Technical Working Group, said that N15 billion had been released for the fourth phase of the assignment.

“Few months ago, the President of the Federal Republic Nigeria established a committee for the repatriation, return and resettlement of internally displaced persons that are living in the Republic of Chad, Cameroon and Niger to Nigeria.

“Based on the recommendation of the chairman of this committee, the vice president, the sum of N15 billion has been released to the committee.

“We are here to discuss the modalities for implementation; who does what; so far, so good, a lot has been discussed.

“Many items will be procured so that the repatriation exercise will take immediate effect.

“More than 300,000 have been repatriated. But under this phase, we are yet to begin the process.’’

According to Zulum, the repatriation is in its fourth phase as activities will commence soon.

He said that guidelines were provided for respective agencies that would handle the task.

“What should be given to the individuals in terms of food and non-food items; what type of house shall we build; what is the transportation medium?

“What is the minimum threshold required to return people from the neighbouring countries to Nigeria?