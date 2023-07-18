FG ready to tackle poor Math, English scores among senior school students

The Executive Secretary of NSSCE, Tyela Ajayi, made this announcement during the commencement of a comprehensive five-day capacity-building training program specifically designed for selected secondary school English and Mathematics teachers in the north-west region.

During the opening ceremony, Ajayi emphasised that the key strategy for tackling this challenge is to empower teachers through rigorous training and capacity-building initiatives.

By equipping these educators with modern teaching methodologies and skills, NSSCE aims to ensure that students receive the necessary knowledge and understanding to excel in these crucial subjects, thereby boosting their performance in final examinations across secondary schools nationwide.

Highlighting the core mandate of the commission, Ajayi stressed the importance of upholding minimum standards in senior secondary schools. Additionally, the commission is working diligently to develop a comprehensive teaching manual specifically tailored for Mathematics and English Language teachers.

This manual aims to enhance their pedagogical techniques, ultimately raising the overall quality of education imparted to students in these subjects.

Ajayi also expressed concerns about some teachers' tendency to skip certain challenging topics due to a lack of confidence in teaching them. Consequently, this leads to students' inadequate understanding of these critical areas, resulting in persistent poor performance during examinations. To address this issue, NSSCE remains resolute in its dedication to enforcing quality education standards and practices.