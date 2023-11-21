FG promises hope for creative economy as Minister unveils plans

This was as Vice President Kashim Shettima tendered a passionate apology to members of the entertainment and creative sector over neglect by past administrations.

Musawa unveiled the plans, which she said were built upon five key pillars, at a roundtable session with sectoral stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

She also disclosed that a robust economic plan has been designed to create millions of jobs, supported by a comprehensive skills training programme, projected to contribute 10% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and expand sectoral GDP to $100 billion by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

She stressed that the ministry has moved beyond mere interventions and assumed a trajectory of a multi-faceted transformation and acceleration in the creative sector, describing the creative industries as the heartbeat of the new economy, which will catalyse change and growth that will lead to employment opportunities.

Musawa noted that Nigeria is uniquely positioned and endowed with an abundance of human capital and boundless possibilities. To maximise this, she said the ministry has created a brand that will unite the country across all initiatives as both its overall strategic direction and soft power initiative.

The minister pledged her ministry's commitment to ensuring the vision and plans become a reality.

She said, “Our vision is built upon five key pillars: A conducive environment, which encourages growth and investment, one which enables all players to participate fairly is the critical foundation we require. By protecting creative rights, intellectual property, and economic rights, we hope to send the right signal to our talents, investors, and the world that we are open for business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to a deep dive into every creative sub-sector, from the finest works of excellence to the realms of music and gaming. We understand the power of culture to unite and inspire, and we intend to harness it to the fullest.

“We have developed a robust economic plan aimed at creating millions of jobs, supported by comprehensive skills training programs. Our objective is to contribute 10 per cent to the Nation’s GDP expanding sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

Pulse Nigeria

“Recognising the importance of the private sector, we are fostering greater participation and collaboration. We are shifting our focus from focusing on just financing to providing comprehensive ecosystem support to nurture and amplify your creative endeavours and businesses.

“We have created a brand that will unite us across all initiatives as both our overall strategic direction and our soft power initiative. Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere will promote our culture and showcase our creators to the world, establishing Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity. We believe that Nigeria’s cultural influence should transcend borders, and we are committed to making it a reality," Musawa added.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, Shettima conveyed President Bola Tinubu's administration's resolve to ensure a more inclusive and prosperous future for the country's creative economy.

He said the Federal Government is poised to increase the voices of Nigeria's creative minds, empower the nation's best talents, and harness the unconstrained potential within the country's "diverse cultural tapestry".

Pulse Nigeria

While apologising for the past neglect of the creative sector, which he said left them with no option but to build the industry with minimal support from the government, the Vice President stressed the government's commitment to ensuring the potential of the nation's creative economy if fully maximised.

He said, "The industries that have produced the stars in this room are products of sustained sacrifices. Young and old, the ferocity with which our talents have shone within and outside the shores of the country is a template for each sector in the country, and I confess to being utterly impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT