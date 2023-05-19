FG orders closure of roads in FCT for Tinubu's inauguration parade
The order is in line with security arrangements by the Presidential Transition Council, for the smooth conduct of the inauguration parade for Tinubu's swearing-in ceremony.
Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, office of the Head of the Service of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made the disclosure in a circular on Friday in Abuja.
According to Onwudiwe, the order is in line with security arrangements by the Presidential Transition Council, for the smooth conduct of the inauguration parade for the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect, Senator Bola Tinubu on May 29.
“Accordingly, officers and intending visitors to the affected areas will not be allowed access till Tuesday May 30 when work will resume in earnest. “
