Twelve days after the Federal Government banned the Emirates Airlines from operating in Nigeria, the FG has lifted the ban on the airline.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, on Twitter.

According to him, the ban was lifted after the government of the United Arab Emirates agreed to resume issuing visa to Nigerians.

He tweeted, “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”

On Friday, September 18, the federal government banned Emirates flights from Lagos and Abuja airports after the government of the UAE allegedly refused to grant fresh visa applications submitted by Nigerians.

Before the resumption of international flights in Nigeria, the federal government had vowed to enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations.

Sirika said it was necessary for Nigeria to implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that had banned flights from Nigeria.