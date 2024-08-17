FG launches agric empowerment project targeted at 360 IDPs in Plateau

The project was inaugurated in Kpwasho, Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

It was a collaboration between the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Tijani Ahmed, said that traditional leaders in Bassa LGA donated 150 hectares of farmland, with 50 hectares allocated for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed explained that the project was aimed at restoring displaced persons through agricultural activities.

“The project will support 300 IDPs in Plateau with inputs, cash grants and labour costs.

“The private sector will also assist by providing market access for harvested grains, contributing to food security and economic empowerment.

“The pilot phase of REHAEPI is also being implemented in Nasarawa and Borno, with plans to expand to other states with significant IDP populations, for five years,” he said.

According to him, the beneficiaries will be assisted with a cash stipend for monitoring and evaluation, hectares of land for farming, and seedlings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Seedlings like rice, maize, sorghum, and wheat among others will be planted on the land.

“The traditional leaders, under the Gbong Gwom Jos, donated 150 hectares of farmlands for several years for IDPs and host communities.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided the needed inputs to cultivate the land, while the NCFRMI profiles the IDPs and provides them with a cash grant for labour costs.

“The private sector comes in and hopefully when they harvest, they provide off-takers who will now sell the grains and put money in the hands of IDPs and also contribute to food security,” Ahmed said.

He said that the commission was also partnering with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps’s AgroRangers and the community to provide cover for the farmers when necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser to the NCFRMI, Mohamed Al-Bashir, said d that the project, designed to empower IDPs through agriculture, aimed to ensure food sufficiency and livelihood support for affected households.

Al-Bashir said that the initiative targeted 300 IDPs in Plateau, focusing on those with farming backgrounds.

He assured stakeholders of the project’s continuity, noting that monitoring and evaluation mechanisms were in place

“The project, also being implemented in Nasarawa and Borno, is part of a broader effort to provide sustainable agricultural opportunities for IDPs.

“There are also plans to expand the initiative to 10,000 beneficiaries through partnerships with relevant agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such agencies will include the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), and the National Agricultural Development Funds (NAPONT),” he said.

The Plateau Governor, Caleb Muftwang, said that there was a need for the project to transit from subsistence to commercial farming.

Muftwang was represented by the Chairman of the Plateau State Emergency Agency (Plassima), Sunday Audu.

He emphasised the need for Plateau farmers to embrace large-scale agriculture while assuring the state’s commitment towards supporting IDPs.

“We will also ensure their return to their ancestral homes, and address the educational and social challenges faced by displaced children,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also said that there was an ongoing collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enhance security on farmlands, allowing farmers to work without fear.

He expressed his vision for Plateau to reclaim its agricultural prominence, with plans to promote mechanised farming and revive the cultivation of roses and coffee for export.

The Chief of Fulani in the Community, Saidu Maikano, in his remarks, assured the farmers of their safety from the invasion of their farmlands.

Maikano urged the Fulani to desist from the crisis, noting that it has no gain.

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba, commended the NCFRMI and the Ministry of Agriculture for considering the state as one of the three states selected for the pilot programme.

ADVERTISEMENT