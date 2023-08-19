ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG inaugurates solar-powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director-general said the council would continue to promote advance technology transfer and development of domesticated human capital.

NADDC solar-powered electric vehicle. [NAN]
NADDC solar-powered electric vehicle. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Jelani Aliyu, the Director- General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) on Friday at the inauguration, said the organisation was committed to technological advancement in the automotive industry.

Aliyu said this would reduce the use of fossil fuel vehicles that pollute the environment and contributes to global warming.

“Global warming and climate change are detrimental to human health and pollutes our environment, many countries are moving away from fossil fuels vehicles to electric vehicles because of its adverse effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This informs the reason why NADDC, an agency in Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is sponsored by government to build electric vehicle charging stations powered by solar across the country.

“This is to ensure zero per cent carbon emission in our environment as well as reduce health problems associated with it,’’ he said.

Aliyu, represented by Olanrewaju Omusanya, the Director of Infrastructures in NADDC, said Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka were the three universities selected for the pilot project.

“The Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto and University of Lagos were inaugurated in 2021 and today, we are inaugurating that of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“The automotive council encourages universities in the country to utilise this opportunity by stimulating further research and development for this project,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director-general said the council would continue to promote advance technology transfer and development of domesticated human capital.

“It is expected that the solar powered charging station will offer staff and students firsthand experience in mobility and power renewable technology.

“An electric vehicle fully charged in this station will travel 480 kilometres before it will stop.

“Globally, there is ongoing transition from petrol, diesel vehicles to electric vehicles,’’ he said.

He commended Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN and the management for their maximum cooperation to see that the project was completed and inaugurated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remark, Igwe appreciated the NADDC for choosing UNN as one of the pilot universities in the country for the project.

He said that UNN would continue to do its best as the premier university in the country.

The vice chancellor urged UNN faculty of engineering to ensure that many of the vehicles in the university were converted to electric vehicles.

“Now there is solar powered charging electric vehicles station, our engineers in the university should take the advantage to convert our vehicles to electric, to reduce cost of buying petrol and diesel.

“The university is grateful to government for choosing UNN as one of the pilot universities in this landmark project,’’ Igwe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Ozomena Ani, the UNN Coordinator of the project commended the UNN vice chancellor for approving the project as well as allowing him to coordinate the project in the university.

Ani, an engineer and a lecturer in Faculty of Engineering, UNN, said that his research team would ensure the maintenance of the project.

Earlier, Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, the Dean Faculty of Engineering UNN, represented by Prof. Sunday Ezeoha, said the faculty would continue to provide the required manpower in engineering.

“The faculty is happy that NADDC solar power charging electric station is located in our faculty, the faculty will ensure the university community and other residents reap the benefits of the project,’’ Ejiogu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG inaugurates solar-powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

FG inaugurates solar-powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

We're yet to receive $1m donation US promised flood victims - NEMA boss

We're yet to receive $1m donation US promised flood victims - NEMA boss

Navy returns vessels used for oil theft to owners in Bayelsa

Navy returns vessels used for oil theft to owners in Bayelsa

Enugu govt donates ₦5m to state NYSC

Enugu govt donates ₦5m to state NYSC

Olubadan suspends Ibadan chief over land-grabbing related case

Olubadan suspends Ibadan chief over land-grabbing related case

Africa Cinema Summit makes debut; ignites economic, creative opportunities

Africa Cinema Summit makes debut; ignites economic, creative opportunities

Shettima, Obi, others attend Deputy Senate President’s son wedding in Kano

Shettima, Obi, others attend Deputy Senate President’s son wedding in Kano

Adjust expenses to survive subsidy removal, PSN president advises Nigerians

Adjust expenses to survive subsidy removal, PSN president advises Nigerians

Osinbajo, Davido, Rema, others among 100 most notable peace icons in Africa

Osinbajo, Davido, Rema, others among 100 most notable peace icons in Africa

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE