ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG gives traders 1-month ultimatum to crash prices of goods

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello said the government was aware of most of the problems raised by the market stakeholders.

FG gives traders 1-month ultimatum to crash prices of goods
FG gives traders 1-month ultimatum to crash prices of goods

Recommended articles

The newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said this at a one-day stakeholders engagement on exploitative pricing on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Bello, the Commission will begin enforcement after the moratorium.

He said that the meeting was to address the growing trend of unreasonable pricing of consumer goods and services and the unwholesome practice of market associations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello described the Commission’s finding that a fruit blender known as Ninja was being sold at a popular supermarket in Texas for 89 dollars (₦140,000.00) but the same product was displayed for ₦944,999.00 in a supermarket in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bello wondered about the basis for the arbitrary hike in the price of the blender compared to Texas, United States of America.

He said the unwholesome practices including price fixing were threatening the stability of the economy.

”Under Section 155, violators whether individuals or corporate entities face severe penalties including substantial fines and imprisonment if found guilty by the court.

”This is intended to deter all parties involved in such illicit activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

”However, our approach today is not punitive. I, therefore, call on all stakeholders to embrace the spirit of patriotism and cooperation.

”It is in this spirit that we are giving a moratorium of one month (September) before the Commission will start firm enforcement,” he said.

Bello said the government was aware of most of the problems raised by the market stakeholders.

”We have heard and you have genuine issues and the government has the responsibility to address the problems but generally, let us talk to ourselves too.

”There are also gang-ups to exploit consumers by traders,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the market stakeholders who spoke at the engagement said that the high cost of transportation, insecurity, and multiple taxation among others were reasons for the continuous increase in prices of goods and services.

Ifeanyi Okonkwo, the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Traders, FCT Chapter, said that charges on imported goods at the Ports also contributed to the hike in prices.

Okonkwo appealed to the Commission to set up a task force and involve the association in its enforcement.

Emmanuel Odugwu from Kugbo Spare Parts market said the initial cost of transportation of a trailer load of tyres from Lagos to Abuja was ₦450,000 but now, it costs over one million naira to transport same.

Ms Kemi Ashiri, the Liaison Manager, at Flour Mills, said that fines by regulators needed to be harmonised for businesses to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikenna Ubaka, who spoke on behalf of supermarket owners, alleged that banks’ interest rates to them were over 30 per cent, rent increments and hikes in prices by distribution/ supply chains were reasons for the high cost of goods.

Ubaka also alleged that electricity distribution companies were charging supermarkets exorbitantly.

Solomon Ukeme who represented the Master Bakers Association, said that the rapid increment of major ingredients like flour, sugar and butter contributed to the high cost of confectioneries.

He said that a bag of flour formally sold for ₦34,000 was now being sold for ₦74,000.

He said that multiple taxation was also the major cause of the high cost of bread.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various market associations also attended the engagement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

Military wipes out 1,166 terrorists, arrests 1,096 suspects in less than 1 month

Military wipes out 1,166 terrorists, arrests 1,096 suspects in less than 1 month

Immortalise professionals who built FCT - APC chieftain tells FG

Immortalise professionals who built FCT - APC chieftain tells FG

FG gives traders 1-month ultimatum to crash prices of goods

FG gives traders 1-month ultimatum to crash prices of goods

INEC fixes September 12 for signing of peace accord for Edo election

INEC fixes September 12 for signing of peace accord for Edo election

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint