BREAKING: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as Eid-el-Kabir holiday
The FG announced this in a statement by a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior
Recommended articles
The government announced this in a statement by a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.
The statement reads in part, “The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora”.
Akinlade advised Nigerians “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria”.
