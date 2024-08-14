FG blocks ₦83bn traced to sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

The funds include $50m in cryptocurrency and ₦4bn allegedly contributed by various political actors in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed this during his presentation of reports on the recent hunger protests at the inaugural meeting of the Council of State that President Bola Tinubu convened on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Ribadu also revealed that a European has been identified as the mastermind of the display of Russian flags during the protests in Kaduna and Kano state, ThePunch reports.

The NSA reportedly said that the mastermind would soon be declared wanted by the Police, adding that other local conspirators traced to Kano, Abuja, and Kaduna have been arrested.

Pulse Nigeria

“In his presentation, the NSA said the government was able to trace $50m to crypto wallets that were made as donations to the protests. They succeeded in blocking four of those wallets containing $38m.

“They also found out that some political actors contributed N4bn to fund the protests,” a source told the newspaper.

The meeting which lasted for over three hours was attended by former Presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari while former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, and Abdulsalami Abubakar joined virtually.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida did not attend the meeting.

Dele Alake speaks after meeting

While addressing journalists after the meeting, Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals, described the hunger protests as a ploy to effect a change of government.

The minister said whoever is not satisfied with President Tinubu’s government should wait till 2027 to cast their votes.