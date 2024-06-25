ADVERTISEMENT
FG bans single-use plastics in federal MDAs

Bayo Wahab

Salako said the ban aligns with the government’s broader plastic waste management strategy.

Dr Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Environment [EnviroNews Nigeria]
Dr Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Environment [EnviroNews Nigeria]

Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the Minister of State for Environment announced this on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Salako said the ban aligns with the government’s broader plastic waste management strategy.

He said, “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to addressing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.”

The minister decried plastic pollution in Nigeria, saying it is “a major issue in our country.”

Recall that in January, the Lagos State Government banned the use of non-biodegradable styrofoam, popularly called takeaway packs, and other single-use plastics in the state with immediate effect.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the ban via a statement on his X (former Twitter) account on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

According to the Commissioner, the ban has become necessary due to the menace the ‘takeaway packs’ and other single-use plastics are causing the environment.

Two months later, the Oyo State Government banned the use of styrofoam for food services, storage, and other related purposes.

The state Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, while announcing the ban said the move was part of the efforts to uphold food safety standards.

The state government also inaugurated a task force to implement the ban across the state.

